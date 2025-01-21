NioCorp Developments (OTCMKTS:NIOBF) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

NioCorp Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NIOBF – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.47 and traded as high as $1.64. NioCorp Developments shares last traded at $1.62, with a volume of 158,217 shares trading hands.
NioCorp Developments Stock Up 3.2 %
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.69.
About NioCorp Developments
NioCorp Developments Ltd. operates as a development stage company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company is headquartered in Centennial, CO.
