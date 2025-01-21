Northern Dynasty Minerals (TSE:NDM) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSE:NDM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NAK)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.76 and traded as high as C$1.02. Northern Dynasty Minerals shares last traded at C$1.01, with a volume of 415,033 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Price Performance

Insider Activity at Northern Dynasty Minerals

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 3.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$543.10 million, a PE ratio of -33.67 and a beta of 0.75.

In other Northern Dynasty Minerals news, Director Robert Allan Dickinson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.59, for a total transaction of C$59,010.00. 1.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Company Profile

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Pebble Copper-Gold-Molybdenum-Silver-Rhenium project comprising 1,840 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 274 square miles located in southwest Alaska, the United States.

Further Reading

