NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

NSK Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPSKY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.65 and traded as low as $8.46. NSK shares last traded at $8.76, with a volume of 423 shares trading hands.
NSK Stock Down 1.2 %
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.44.
NSK Company Profile
NSK Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial machinery bearings, automotive products, and precision machinery and parts worldwide. Its products include ball bearings; roller bearings; bearing units; super precision bearings; bearings for steel industry, mining and construction, papermaking machines, and pumps and compressors; and bearings for special environments, including sanitary, corrosive, vacuum, cleanroom, high-temperature, non-magnetic requirement, and dust-contaminated environments.
