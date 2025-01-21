NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIT) Shares Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIT – Free Report) by 34.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,556 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF were worth $996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MMIT. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP boosted its holdings in NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 1,440,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,434,000 after purchasing an additional 163,060 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,000,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,223,000 after purchasing an additional 51,904 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 642,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,807,000 after purchasing an additional 44,203 shares during the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,008,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 162,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 36,985 shares during the last quarter.

NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:MMIT opened at $24.05 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.31. NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF has a 1-year low of $23.76 and a 1-year high of $24.65.

NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF Profile

The IQ MacKay Municipal Intermediate ETF (MMIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide enhanced total-return potential by investing mainly in investment-grade, AMT-free US municipal bonds with duration between 3-10 years.

