Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Acquired by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. H&H International Investment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 497.7% during the 3rd quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 9,223,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $475,389,000 after acquiring an additional 7,680,598 shares during the period. Himalaya Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $92,433,000. Anson Funds Management LP boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 3,645.8% in the 3rd quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 765,486 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,453,000 after purchasing an additional 745,050 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,846,890 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $710,886,000 after buying an additional 444,850 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,554,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 3,614,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.60 per share, with a total value of $164,799,084.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 264,178,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,046,535,678.40. The trade was a 1.39 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Down 0.6 %

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

NYSE:OXY opened at $51.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.57. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $45.17 and a 52-week high of $71.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 22.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on OXY. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.19.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

