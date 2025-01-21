Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLF – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.63 and traded as high as $11.50. Ono Pharmaceutical shares last traded at $11.50, with a volume of 11,572 shares trading hands.
Ono Pharmaceutical Trading Up 8.5 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.74.
Ono Pharmaceutical Company Profile
Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces, purchases, and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents worldwide. It offers Opdivo Intravenous Infusion and Kyprolis Intravenous Injection for malignant tumors; Emend capsules/Proemend intravenous injections for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting; Demser capsules for the symptoms in patients with pheochromocytoma; and Mektovi, Velexbru, and Braftovi capsules for malignant tumors, as well as ADLUMIZ tablets for cancer cachexia.
