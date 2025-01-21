OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) Shares Bought by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in OP Bancorp were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of OP Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in OP Bancorp by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 118,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OP Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,448,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of OP Bancorp by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 112,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 32,060 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of OP Bancorp by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 476,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after buying an additional 35,288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.63% of the company’s stock.

OP Bancorp stock opened at $15.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.37 million, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.66. OP Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.91 and a 1 year high of $18.57.

OP Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OPBK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. OP Bancorp had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $39.54 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OP Bancorp will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. OP Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, consumer, and home mortgage loans; trade financing products; and letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice.

