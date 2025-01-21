O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Bought by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 6.2% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% during the third quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 8.5% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,145,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.4% during the third quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 654 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,088.00 to $1,110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,400.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,250.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,270.69.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $1,216.79 on Tuesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $947.49 and a 12 month high of $1,283.96. The company has a market capitalization of $70.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,223.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,162.73.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $11.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.53 by ($0.12). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 155.25% and a net margin of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 40.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, Director Andrea Weiss sold 600 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,224.07, for a total value of $734,442.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,849. The trade was a 46.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jeffery Thomas Loafman sold 620 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,240.39, for a total transaction of $769,041.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5 shares in the company, valued at $6,201.95. This represents a 99.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

