OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Shares Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) by 36.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,275 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 22,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 52,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,915,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 3.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OSI Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $16,713,000. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in OSI Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $264,000. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on OSIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on OSI Systems from $172.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com raised OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on OSI Systems in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OSI Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.00.

NASDAQ:OSIS opened at $166.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.19. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.30 and a 1 year high of $189.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.84.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $344.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.66 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 8.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Alan I. Edrick sold 2,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.42, for a total value of $443,540.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 312,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,870,698.48. This represents a 0.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Manoocher M. Aliabadi sold 1,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.39, for a total value of $311,713.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,539,975.17. This trade represents a 2.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,591 shares of company stock valued at $7,557,745. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

