Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Sold by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 76.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,346 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 137.0% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 498.8% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 17.8% in the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period.

BATS:COWZ opened at $58.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

