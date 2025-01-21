Pacific Assets (LON:PAC) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Pacific Assets (LON:PAC – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 370.70 ($4.57) and traded as high as GBX 371.05 ($4.58). Pacific Assets shares last traded at GBX 363 ($4.48), with a volume of 159,257 shares traded.

Pacific Assets Stock Down 1.4 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 370.70 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 373.70. The company has a market cap of £439.08 million, a P/E ratio of -7,260.00 and a beta of 0.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pacific Assets

In other news, insider Nandita Sahgal acquired 1,426 shares of Pacific Assets stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 369 ($4.55) per share, with a total value of £5,261.94 ($6,488.21). Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Assets

Pacific Assets Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Frostrow Capital LLP. It is managed by First State Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of the Asia-Pacific region, excluding Japan, Australia, and New Zealand. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

