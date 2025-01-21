Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 6,073 Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT)

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,000.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDDT. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its holdings in Reddit by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Reddit during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Reddit by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Reddit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Reddit by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter.
In related news, insider Benjamin Seong Lee sold 18,519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.06, for a total value of $2,704,885.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 138,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,214,850.06. This represents a 11.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jennifer L. Wong sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.23, for a total value of $5,874,274.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,504,297 shares in the company, valued at $265,102,260.31. This trade represents a 2.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 226,023 shares of company stock worth $33,730,955.
NYSE RDDT opened at $175.57 on Tuesday. Reddit, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.35 and a twelve month high of $187.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $158.06 and a 200 day moving average of $100.81.
Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $348.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.61 million. Reddit had a negative return on equity of 40.54% and a negative net margin of 47.83%. Reddit’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Reddit, Inc. will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current year.
Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.
