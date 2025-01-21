Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $1.08 Million Stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 61,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 31,601 shares during the period. ROI Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. ROI Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 10,626 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 5,135 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 136,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after acquiring an additional 7,388 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 196,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901 shares during the period.

iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $27.61 on Tuesday. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $20.07 and a 12-month high of $31.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.63 and its 200 day moving average is $27.68. The company has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

