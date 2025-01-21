Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $938,000 Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Public Storage by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,370,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,773,571,000 after buying an additional 55,123 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,025,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,828,763,000 after acquiring an additional 869,066 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,931,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,425,941,000 after acquiring an additional 52,807 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,813,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,023,080,000 after purchasing an additional 54,992 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,202,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $623,485,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Public Storage from $343.00 to $338.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Public Storage from $306.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Public Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $298.00 to $299.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Public Storage from $380.00 to $361.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Public Storage from $358.00 to $344.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Storage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.54.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $296.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $51.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.74. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $256.31 and a 52 week high of $369.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $316.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $325.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.61%.

Insider Transactions at Public Storage

In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.99, for a total value of $143,095.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $751,728.36. This represents a 15.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

