Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 469 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 17 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 900.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 20 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 37.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 24 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 30.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 26 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,150.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2,150.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,850.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,515.00 to $2,409.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,087.77.

Fair Isaac Trading Down 3.7 %

NYSE FICO opened at $1,897.10 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,152.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,937.65. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $1,105.65 and a 52 week high of $2,402.51. The stock has a market cap of $46.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.77, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.40.

Insider Transactions at Fair Isaac

In related news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,964.42, for a total value of $273,054.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,867,832.76. This represents a 5.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,373.85, for a total transaction of $8,308,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,395 shares in the company, valued at $107,760,920.75. This represents a 7.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,589 shares of company stock valued at $31,258,963. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

