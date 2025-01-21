Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its holdings in Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,488 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 905 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Pathward Financial were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CASH. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pathward Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $415,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pathward Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $615,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Pathward Financial by 321.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 93,127 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,268,000 after purchasing an additional 71,054 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Pathward Financial by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,270 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pathward Financial by 146.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,939 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 5,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Greg Sigrist sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total value of $181,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $777,306.40. This represents a 18.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CASH has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Pathward Financial from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Pathward Financial from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

Pathward Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CASH opened at $77.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.68 and a 1-year high of $86.00. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.72.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.08. Pathward Financial had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 21.65%. The company had revenue of $167.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. Pathward Financial’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pathward Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.02%.

Pathward Financial Company Profile

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

