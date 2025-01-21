PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in PayPal by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 344.3% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of PayPal by 186.1% during the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 125.3% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 437 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on PayPal from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on PayPal from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.32.

PYPL stock opened at $91.81 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.97. The company has a market capitalization of $92.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.77 and a fifty-two week high of $93.66.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. PayPal had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

