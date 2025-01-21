Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Position Reduced by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAG. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 39,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,426,000 after acquiring an additional 10,663 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 176.1% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 8,504 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the second quarter worth approximately $626,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Penske Automotive Group by 9.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 126,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,818,000 after buying an additional 10,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 188.2% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 4,559 shares in the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PAG. Benchmark started coverage on Penske Automotive Group in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Penske Automotive Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.25.

Penske Automotive Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PAG opened at $160.12 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $159.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.96. The company has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.20. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.32 and a 12-month high of $179.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.67 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

