Popular (BPOP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.04 per share and revenue of $748,638.98 billion for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.17). Popular had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $736.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Popular to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Popular alerts:

Popular Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ BPOP opened at $99.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.83. Popular has a twelve month low of $79.50 and a twelve month high of $105.01. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.81.

Popular Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.04%.

BPOP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Popular from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Popular from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Popular from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Popular from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Popular in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Popular

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Beatriz Castellvi sold 3,500 shares of Popular stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $347,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,490,403.40. The trade was a 12.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Adorno Denissa Rodriguez sold 1,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.71, for a total transaction of $178,320.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,332 shares in the company, valued at $325,569.72. This trade represents a 35.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Popular

(Get Free Report)

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.