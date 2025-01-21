Portside Wealth Group LLC Decreases Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Portside Wealth Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,239 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. NCP Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 615.4% in the 2nd quarter. NCP Inc. now owns 465 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Harmony Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 9.5% during the second quarter. Harmony Asset Management LLC now owns 944 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Beck Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.7% in the second quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,968,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Broadcom by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 242,040 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $388,602,000 after purchasing an additional 64,876 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,093 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,783,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.64, for a total transaction of $918,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,655,296. This trade represents a 7.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 20,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.79, for a total transaction of $4,815,916.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 321,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,809,191.40. The trade was a 5.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 191,278 shares of company stock valued at $44,964,800 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
AVGO stock opened at $237.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $202.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.14. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.19 and a fifty-two week high of $251.88.
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 192.50%.
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
