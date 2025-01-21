Porvair (LON:PRV) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Porvair plc (LON:PRV – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 677.85 ($8.36) and traded as high as GBX 720.70 ($8.89). Porvair shares last traded at GBX 704 ($8.68), with a volume of 30,633 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Porvair in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.67. The stock has a market capitalization of £323.63 million, a PE ratio of 2,070.59 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 677.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 660.97.

In other Porvair news, insider Sheena Mackay purchased 2,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 673 ($8.30) per share, for a total transaction of £19,893.88 ($24,530.06). 21.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Porvair plc engages in the filtration, laboratory, and environmental technology business. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Laboratory, and Metal Melt Quality. The Aerospace & Industrial segment designs and manufactures a range of specialist filtration equipment for aerospace, energy, and industrial applications.

