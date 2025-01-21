Procyon Advisors LLC Sells 1,851 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Procyon Advisors LLC reduced its position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,851 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 20.8% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 54,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 9,328 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 70,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 11,008 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Amcor during the 2nd quarter worth about $192,000. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amcor by 242.8% during the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 175,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 124,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Amcor by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 53,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the period. 45.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amcor alerts:

Amcor Stock Performance

Amcor stock opened at $9.71 on Tuesday. Amcor plc has a fifty-two week low of $8.78 and a fifty-two week high of $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.45.

Amcor Increases Dividend

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Amcor had a return on equity of 25.60% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were paid a $0.1275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMCR shares. Bank of America upgraded Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group raised shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.46.

Read Our Latest Report on AMCR

Amcor Profile

(Free Report)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.