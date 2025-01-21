ProtoKinetix (OTCMKTS:PKTX) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

ProtoKinetix, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:PKTX – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and traded as high as $0.01. ProtoKinetix shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 360,000 shares.
ProtoKinetix Trading Up 26.3 %
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.01.
ProtoKinetix Company Profile
ProtoKinetix, Incorporated, a research and development stage bio-technology company, focuses on the scientific medical research of anti-freeze glycoproteins (AFGPs) or anti-aging glycoproteins (AAGPs). The company's AFGPs have commercial applications primarily in health care solutions, including ophthalmology, dermatology, transplants, and biomanufacturing.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ProtoKinetix
- What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?
- 3 Stocks to Gain From Donald Trump’s External Revenue Service
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- AMD: Loop Capital’s Buy Rating Reinforces Investor Confidence
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Momentum Is Building for Qualcomm to Have a Strong Run in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for ProtoKinetix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProtoKinetix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.