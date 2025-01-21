QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Holdings Reduced by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC cut its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,878 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,791 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.6% in the third quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,551 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 2.1% during the third quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Invst LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. Barclays decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $207.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.57.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QCOM stock opened at $164.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $182.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $158.85 and a 200-day moving average of $168.57. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.26 and a 12-month high of $230.63.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.81% and a net margin of 26.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 37.82%.

Insider Activity

In other QUALCOMM news, General Counsel Ann C. Chaplin sold 1,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $313,779.06. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,981,875.42. This trade represents a 13.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 10,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.59, for a total value of $1,665,800.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,360,975.97. The trade was a 23.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,882 shares of company stock valued at $4,314,649 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

