ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Bought by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,607 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in ResMed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,285,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ResMed by 10.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,858,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $939,114,000 after purchasing an additional 380,383 shares during the period. Greenvale Capital LLP grew its stake in ResMed by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 725,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $138,780,000 after purchasing an additional 275,000 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in ResMed by 726.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 283,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $69,281,000 after purchasing an additional 249,454 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in ResMed by 92.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 448,151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $103,214,000 after purchasing an additional 215,561 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ResMed

In other news, Director Witte Jan De sold 796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total value of $198,052.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,749.63. The trade was a 10.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 2,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.74, for a total value of $497,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 83,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,696,162.96. This represents a 2.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,099 shares of company stock valued at $2,719,385. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RMD. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of ResMed from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $252.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.09.

ResMed Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $239.89 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $238.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.07. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.39 and a 12-month high of $260.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $35.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.70.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 23.15%. ResMed’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.08%.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

