Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires 6,104 Shares of CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Free Report) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 48,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,104 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in CompoSecure were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in CompoSecure during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in CompoSecure during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in CompoSecure by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CompoSecure during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in CompoSecure by 693.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 5,156 shares during the last quarter. 37.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CompoSecure Price Performance

NASDAQ:CMPO opened at $14.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -33.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.77. CompoSecure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $17.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CompoSecure ( NASDAQ:CMPO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). CompoSecure had a negative return on equity of 14.87% and a negative net margin of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $107.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CompoSecure, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CMPO. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of CompoSecure in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CompoSecure from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of CompoSecure in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of CompoSecure from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of CompoSecure from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CompoSecure currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.81.

Insider Activity at CompoSecure

In related news, COO Gregoire Maes sold 24,323 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $395,248.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 762,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,382,646.25. This represents a 3.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Joseph Lowe sold 66,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total transaction of $1,055,628.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,358,692 shares in the company, valued at $21,616,789.72. This trade represents a 4.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 180,660 shares of company stock valued at $2,921,066. 74.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CompoSecure Company Profile

(Free Report)

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

