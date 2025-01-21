Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires New Holdings in Electromed, Inc. (NYSE:ELMD)

Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Electromed, Inc. (NYSE:ELMD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 16,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Electromed during the third quarter valued at $368,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Electromed during the 2nd quarter valued at about $256,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Electromed during the 3rd quarter valued at about $274,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Electromed by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 102,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after buying an additional 11,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Electromed in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Institutional investors own 40.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Electromed alerts:

Electromed Stock Performance

ELMD opened at $34.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $287.64 million, a PE ratio of 47.22 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.72 and its 200-day moving average is $22.46. Electromed, Inc. has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $34.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Electromed ( NYSE:ELMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. Electromed had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $14.67 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Andrew Summers sold 12,731 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total value of $381,675.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 165,755 shares in the company, valued at $4,969,334.90. This trade represents a 7.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Electromed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ELMD

About Electromed

(Free Report)

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of various ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system for patients with compromised pulmonary functions, including bronchiectasis and cystic fibrosis, as well as neuromuscular conditions, such as cerebral palsy and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; SmartVest SQL System; SmartVest Clearway System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment to create oscillatory pressure on the chest wall; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology that allows data connection between physicians and patients to track therapy performance and collaborate in treatment decisions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electromed, Inc. (NYSE:ELMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Electromed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electromed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.