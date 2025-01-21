Ritholtz Wealth Management Buys 12,075 Shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,462 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,075 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in SunCoke Energy were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in SunCoke Energy by 112.5% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 176,855 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 93,644 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in SunCoke Energy by 450.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 665,054 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,773,000 after buying an additional 544,194 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in SunCoke Energy by 257.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 202,890 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 146,065 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 111.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 176,260 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 92,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 182.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 127,344 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 82,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on SXC. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of SunCoke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com raised SunCoke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th.

SunCoke Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE SXC opened at $10.31 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $866.55 million, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.08. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.47 and a fifty-two week high of $12.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $490.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.70 million. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SunCoke Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. SunCoke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

