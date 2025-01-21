Ritholtz Wealth Management Buys 2,250 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSK. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 47.5% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in FS KKR Capital by 122.6% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in FS KKR Capital by 164.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 14.9% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 9,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on FS KKR Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, B. Riley cut FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, FS KKR Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.25.

FS KKR Capital Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:FSK opened at $22.27 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.59. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $18.31 and a 12 month high of $22.40.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $441.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.58 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 29.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other FS KKR Capital news, insider Daniel Pietrzak purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.31 per share, for a total transaction of $106,550.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,061,238. The trade was a 11.16 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $248,910 in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Featured Articles

