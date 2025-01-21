Ritholtz Wealth Management Buys 3,557 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 137.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in MetLife were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in MetLife by 244.4% during the 3rd quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 131.9% during the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 374.3% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in MetLife in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in MetLife by 177.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MET has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on MetLife from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on MetLife from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on MetLife from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.92.

MetLife Stock Performance

MET opened at $86.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $60.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.54. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.61 and a 52-week high of $89.05.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be issued a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.95%.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

