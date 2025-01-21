Ritholtz Wealth Management Decreases Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Ritholtz Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,255,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,309,000 after buying an additional 3,984,419 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,200,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,123,000 after purchasing an additional 711,531 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,194,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,605,000 after purchasing an additional 309,701 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 6,013,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,239,000 after purchasing an additional 146,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,009,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,922,000 after purchasing an additional 85,317 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $77.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.72. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $75.72 and a twelve month high of $79.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.