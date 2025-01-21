Ritholtz Wealth Management Decreases Stock Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 79.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,529 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,923 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in ResMed were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter worth about $2,972,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ResMed by 2.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 186,776 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,596,000 after buying an additional 5,284 shares during the period. Retireful LLC bought a new stake in ResMed during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $742,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 58,860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of ResMed by 284.3% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,208 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 6,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.
ResMed Trading Up 1.2 %
ResMed stock opened at $239.89 on Tuesday. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $170.39 and a one year high of $260.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $238.51 and its 200 day moving average is $233.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.91.
ResMed Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 28.08%.
Insider Transactions at ResMed
In other news, Director Witte Jan De sold 796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total transaction of $198,052.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,749.63. The trade was a 10.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.65, for a total value of $491,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,951,201.70. This represents a 2.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,099 shares of company stock worth $2,719,385 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RMD shares. Baird R W upgraded ResMed to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of ResMed from $251.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ResMed in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.09.
About ResMed
ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.
