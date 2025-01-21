Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $526,000 Stock Holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Ritholtz Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) by 31.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,801 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the third quarter worth approximately $7,672,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 107.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 326,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,209,000 after acquiring an additional 169,184 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 740.2% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 472,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,832,000 after acquiring an additional 416,000 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd raised its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 746,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,719,000 after purchasing an additional 64,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,306,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,118,000 after purchasing an additional 421,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano stock opened at $82.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.48. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $81.07 and a twelve month high of $143.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.62.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a $0.9201 dividend. This is a positive change from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 17th. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.82%.

FMX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays cut their price target on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $125.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.33.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

