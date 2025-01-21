Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $563,000 Stake in CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PMTS)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PMTS – Free Report) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in CPI Card Group were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PMTS. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of CPI Card Group by 251.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,243 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CPI Card Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in CPI Card Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $305,000. State Street Corp increased its position in CPI Card Group by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 6,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CPI Card Group by 109.0% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 26,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 13,901 shares in the last quarter. 22.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CPI Card Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director H Sanford Riley bought 2,000 shares of CPI Card Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.51 per share, with a total value of $65,020.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,845. This represents a 26.67 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CPI Card Group Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CPI Card Group stock opened at $30.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $336.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.06 and a 200-day moving average of $27.99. CPI Card Group Inc. has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $35.19.

PMTS has been the subject of several research reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on CPI Card Group from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. DA Davidson started coverage on CPI Card Group in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PMTS

About CPI Card Group

(Free Report)

CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through Debit and Credit, and Prepaid Debit segments. The Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing financial institutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PMTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CPI Card Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPI Card Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.