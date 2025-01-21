Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $609,000 Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,909 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CFG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Truist Financial started coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Compass Point boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.78.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of CFG stock opened at $47.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.64 and its 200 day moving average is $42.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.10. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.24 and a 12 month high of $49.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1,962,330 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 10.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 66.14%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

