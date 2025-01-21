Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $632,000 Holdings in Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM – Free Report) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,225 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Graham were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Graham by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 31,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in shares of Graham by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 9,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Graham by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 190,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,630,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Graham by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Graham during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GHM opened at $44.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.89 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.90. Graham Co. has a 1 year low of $18.90 and a 1 year high of $49.28.

Graham ( NYSE:GHM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.13. Graham had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The business had revenue of $53.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Graham Co. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems, including ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection, propulsion, and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems comprising pumps, blowers, and drive electronics for defense sector.

