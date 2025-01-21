Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $755,000 Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 51.8% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 112.8% in the second quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,404,000.

NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $133.77 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $121.52 and a 12-month high of $144.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.08.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

