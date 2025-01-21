Ritholtz Wealth Management Increases Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,704 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $1,972,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.5% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,187,850 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $91,678,000 after buying an additional 40,226 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 12.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 101,420 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $7,828,000 after buying an additional 11,349 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 14.3% in the third quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 60,291 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $4,629,000 after buying an additional 7,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 119,570 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $9,228,000 after buying an additional 6,626 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $77.81 on Tuesday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $63.79 and a 12-month high of $82.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $38.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.57.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.10. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, CAO John Sunshin Kim sold 5,000 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total value of $400,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,022 shares in the company, valued at $3,126,052.42. This trade represents a 11.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

See Also

