Ritholtz Wealth Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Ritholtz Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MKL. SpiderRock Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Markel Group by 199.4% in the 3rd quarter. SpiderRock Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Markel Group by 72.4% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of Markel Group by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Markel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,803,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Markel Group by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,736,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Markel Group Stock Up 0.4 %

MKL stock opened at $1,776.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.78. Markel Group Inc. has a one year low of $1,342.66 and a one year high of $1,809.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,730.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,626.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $17.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $21.97 by ($4.63). The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Markel Group had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 10.86%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Markel Group Inc. will post 86.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MKL shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Markel Group from $1,590.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Markel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. TD Cowen cut Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $1,986.00 to $1,836.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Markel Group from $1,700.00 to $1,675.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,626.83.

About Markel Group

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

