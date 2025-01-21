Ritholtz Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)

Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 11,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SLGN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Silgan by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,962,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,404,000 after purchasing an additional 204,384 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Silgan by 21.9% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Silgan by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in Silgan by 12.2% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Silgan by 1.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 333,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SLGN. StockNews.com cut Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Silgan from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Silgan from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Silgan from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silgan presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.75.
Shares of SLGN stock opened at $52.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.71. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.14 and a 52-week high of $58.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.32.
Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. Silgan’s payout ratio is 27.54%.
Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.
