Ritholtz Wealth Management Purchases 2,921 Shares of IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in IDT were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IDT. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of IDT during the third quarter worth $54,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of IDT by 176.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IDT during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of IDT during the third quarter worth $213,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of IDT during the second quarter worth $203,000. 59.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other IDT news, CTO David Wartell sold 17,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $806,334.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nadine Shea sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total transaction of $53,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,608.50. The trade was a 17.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of IDT stock opened at $48.00 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.12. IDT Co. has a 12-month low of $32.77 and a 12-month high of $58.77. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. IDT’s payout ratio is 6.85%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised IDT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st.

IDT Corporation provides communications and payment services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Fintech, National Retail Solutions, net2phone, and Traditional Communications segments. The company operates point of sale, a terminal-based platform which provides independent retailers store management software, electronic payment processing, and other ancillary merchant services; and provides marketers with digital out-of-home advertising and transaction data.

