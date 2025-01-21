Ritholtz Wealth Management Raises Stock Position in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) by 58.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,921 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,472,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,754,000 after acquiring an additional 347,155 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 4.3% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,219,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,909,000 after purchasing an additional 132,386 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Blue Owl Capital by 4.8% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,842,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,412,000 after purchasing an additional 130,181 shares during the last quarter. Sage Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Advisors LLC now owns 1,996,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,095,000 after buying an additional 71,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 955,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,923,000 after buying an additional 130,808 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OBDC opened at $14.85 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.03. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.98 and a fifty-two week high of $16.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This is a boost from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.93%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down from $15.50) on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blue Owl Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.92.

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

