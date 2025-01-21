Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 1,569 Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Ritholtz Wealth Management cut its stake in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,988 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,569 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LOGI. Barclays PLC grew its position in Logitech International by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,030,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $451,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967,133 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 2,315.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,445,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,673,000 after buying an additional 1,385,493 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International in the 3rd quarter worth $15,891,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 57.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 450,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,615,000 after acquiring an additional 164,307 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the third quarter worth $12,597,000. 45.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Logitech International Stock Performance

Shares of Logitech International stock opened at $87.22 on Tuesday. Logitech International S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $74.72 and a fifty-two week high of $102.59. The company has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.83 and a 200 day moving average of $85.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Logitech International from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Bank of America cut shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.88.

Insider Transactions at Logitech International

In related news, Director Guy Gecht bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $81.12 per share, with a total value of $202,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,500,963.36. This represents a 15.62 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

