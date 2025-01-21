Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 22,967 Shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

Ritholtz Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 70,438 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 22,967 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Telefônica Brasil were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,472 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 6,666 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Telefônica Brasil by 1.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 393,618 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 5,983 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 56,552 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 66,466 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 12,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 710,107 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,830,000 after purchasing an additional 81,229 shares during the last quarter. 5.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VIV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Telefônica Brasil from $10.60 to $9.20 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. New Street Research lowered shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $11.50 to $11.80 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.47.

NYSE:VIV opened at $8.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.96. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $7.47 and a fifty-two week high of $11.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.96. The firm has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.78.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

