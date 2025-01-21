Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 24,287 Shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Free Report) by 35.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,287 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Steelcase were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Steelcase in the third quarter valued at $181,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in Steelcase by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Steelcase by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 16,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,011 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Steelcase during the third quarter worth approximately $347,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 24.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 27,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 5,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase Trading Up 1.1 %

SCS stock opened at $11.69 on Tuesday. Steelcase Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.90 and a 52 week high of $14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.36.

Steelcase Announces Dividend

Steelcase ( NYSE:SCS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $794.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.58 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Steelcase Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Steelcase’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Noble Financial initiated coverage on Steelcase in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Steelcase Profile

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, mobile power, and screens.

