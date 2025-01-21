Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 28 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lessened its position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 279 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 28 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 0.8% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV grew its position in First Citizens BancShares by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP increased its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 1.0% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $2,188.94 on Tuesday. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,371.77 and a 52 week high of $2,388.78. The company has a market capitalization of $30.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,167.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,023.61.

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $45.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $47.40 by ($1.53). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 13.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $55.92 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 186.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FCNCA shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised First Citizens BancShares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,500.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,150.00 to $2,000.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $2,025.00 to $2,625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,700.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $2,250.00 to $2,456.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,290.75.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

