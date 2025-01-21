Ritholtz Wealth Management Trims Stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Ritholtz Wealth Management reduced its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,921 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,701 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 164.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. 52.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Desjardins lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.50.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Shares of TD stock opened at $57.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $100.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.48 and its 200 day moving average is $57.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $51.25 and a 52-week high of $64.91.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.7482 per share. This represents a $2.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.03%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

