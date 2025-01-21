Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Bought by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 87.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,871 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Robert Half by 28.9% in the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,681,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $315,569,000 after buying an additional 1,049,005 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half during the third quarter worth about $1,792,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 136.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after purchasing an additional 50,995 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 828.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 463,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,249,000 after purchasing an additional 413,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 270,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,232,000 after purchasing an additional 46,100 shares during the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Robert Half Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of RHI stock opened at $70.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 1.24. Robert Half Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.05 and a 52-week high of $83.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.60.

Robert Half Dividend Announcement

Robert Half ( NYSE:RHI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Robert Half had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 25th. Robert Half’s payout ratio is 77.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Robert Half news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 1,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total transaction of $76,729.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,248.50. The trade was a 7.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Robert Half from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Truist Financial raised Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. BNP Paribas downgraded Robert Half from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays raised Robert Half from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.33.

About Robert Half

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

