RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Shares Acquired by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Free Report) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 15,471 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.08% of RPC worth $966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RES. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of RPC by 7.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,456,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $65,353,000 after buying an additional 769,578 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RPC by 38.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 4,136 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of RPC by 54.9% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 48,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 17,273 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of RPC by 21.0% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 55,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 9,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RPC in the second quarter valued at $267,000. 41.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RES. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on RPC from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on RPC from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

RES opened at $7.02 on Tuesday. RPC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.54 and a 12 month high of $8.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.27.

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $337.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.33 million. RPC had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that RPC, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. RPC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages provision of a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

