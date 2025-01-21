Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its position in shares of Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Free Report) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,018 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.13% of Ryerson worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ryerson during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ryerson during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Ryerson during the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd boosted its position in Ryerson by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 5,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Ryerson by 159.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,704 shares during the period. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ryerson alerts:

Ryerson Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Ryerson stock opened at $20.78 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Ryerson Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $17.18 and a twelve month high of $36.15. The stock has a market cap of $661.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 1.59.

Ryerson Cuts Dividend

Ryerson ( NYSE:RYI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter. Ryerson had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 2.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Ryerson’s payout ratio is currently 122.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ryerson

In other Ryerson news, EVP Mark S. Silver sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total value of $221,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,644,227.84. This represents a 7.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ryerson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ryerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.